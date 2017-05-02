Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha signed new deal last summer – and looks set for talks over improved terms

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that Wilfried Zaha signed a new contract last summer – but is not ruling out improved terms to keep him at Selhurst Park.

The South London Press understands that improved terms were penned back at the start of the campaign.

Palace regularly do not announce contract extensions. Defender Martin Kelly recently confirmed he had added time onto his deal, which had been due to run out at the end of the campaign.

And Parish, speaking to BT Sport at the weekend, confirmed as much amid fresh transfer speculation surrounding the Ivory Coast international.

“He did get a new contract last summer,” said the Eagles chief. “I don’t think it is necessarily about if other people are interested in him, but the value of the player in the squad.

“We have got other players who earn certain amounts and that all has to come into consideration.

“I think anybody would accept Wilfried has developed as a player this season – six goals and nine assists is by far his best tally in the Premier League. We’ve got to look into that as club owners and chairman, we want to keep everybody happy.

“We don’t want Wilf to stay here because we tell him he has got to stay here – we want him to have the right deal for him which is commensurate to where he’s got in his career. So that’s what we’ll be talking about.”

But Parish did admit that the expense of deals can come back to bite a club.

“If you look at contracts they are one-way bets,” he said. “I’ve been doing this seven years and I’ve never had a player come in saying ‘I haven’t really done it for you – I wonder if I should have a cut in my money?’

“That can be frustrating but people know their value. It’s a free market. It’s not going to change.”

One national newspaper reported last month that Chinese consortium Double-Edged Sports had approached American duo David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, the major shareholders along with Parish, about buying their stake in the club.

“We’re committed to the club – but you never own a football club forever,” said Parish. “There is no thought someone would talk to them separately and they would think about selling their shares.

“They are enjoying it. They are getting used to the pressure of the Premier League – it’s not like their other sporting franchises where relegation isn’t a factor.”