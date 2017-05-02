Shane “Shakey” Byrne enjoys first victory of 2017 British Superbike Championship season

Shane “Shakey” Byrne got his MCE British Superbike Championship season off and running with a first place in the latest round of action at Oulton Park.

The Lambeth racer finished second in the first race on Sunday and then followed up by crossing the line as the leader in the next event three hours later.

Byrne had endured a difficult start to the campaign but is up to seventh in the standings. He is still over 70 points behind Leon Haslam and second-placed Luke Mossey in the 2017 standings.

Round four of the competition is at Knockhill on June 16-18.

Byrne tweeted: “Much happier, looking to continue this run now and gather some momentum as the season progresses.”