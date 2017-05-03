Hercules Wimbledon athletics round-up: Riches sets new PB at Tooting Bec open meeting

Teenager Rebekah Riches raced to a lifetime best 800m time in the South London Athletics Network open meeting at Tooting Bec on Saturday.

She clocked 2:24:5 seconds to take almost four seconds of her PB of 2:28:2, set at Coulsdon in May last year. She was the best performing of five Hercules Wimbledon athletes at the meeting.

Robert Philpott scored a sprint double in the boys under-15 events, taking the 100 and 200m A races. Charlie Shinn and Miles Ayoola ensured maximum points by winning their respective 100m and 200m B races.

Josh Tatters and Sam Masters gained maximum points in the under-15 800m as they claimed the A and B races.

William Schneider was the best of a quartet of under-13 winners, taking the 1500m A race in a PB of 4:56:4. William Belton won the B race. Thomas Beare and Samuel Spencer claimed top points in the 800m as the A and B string winners.

Ben Toomer headed home a 509-strong field to win the Wimbledon Common 5m parkrun on Saturday for the eighth time this year in 16:59. He was the best of 26 Hercules Wimbledon athletes in action. Jonny Earl was second in 17:03 with Peter Collins 10th and Andrew Davies 11th. Ellen Weir was the second female finisher with Eileen Bradley third.

Toomer then finished second out of 658 runners in the Richmond half marathon on Sunday in 1:11:40.

Andrew Penney finished fourth in the Run Hackney half marathon in 72:09.

In other parkruns, Anna Garnier won at Melton Mowbray for the second successive weekend in a PB of 21:44.

Knut Hegvold was 13th out of 377 runners in Bishops Park, Fulham while Peter Lee was 13th out of 1,290 runners in Bushy Park.

Hercules Wimbledon’s youngsters are competing in the opening Lily B Girls League meeting of the season at Sutton on Saturday.

On Sunday road runners are competing in the Surrey Road League 10km event in Nonsuch Park.

Monday sees the opening Southern Veterans League South West London division match at Kingsmeadow stadium, starting at 6.30pm, while Hercules Wimbledon compete in the opening Rosenheim League Eastern division match at the Millennium Arena, Battersea Park, also starting at 6:30pm.