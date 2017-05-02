Wandsworth’s Aaron McKibbin part of GB squad competing in Slovenia

Paralympic table tennis star Aaron McKibbin is part of a 15-strong GB squad that will compete in the PTT Slovenia Open from May 6-9.

The 25-year-old from Wandsworth will play in the men’s class 8 singles as well as the team event with fellow Rio team medallist Ross Wilson ahead of the World Team Championships in Slovakia later this month.

“Training has been a bit up and down,” he said. “But because of the experience I have built up I am going into Slovenia confident knowing I have the ability to perform – I just need my head to be right on the day.

“I’ve been working a lot on my footwork and my quality on the first few balls to try and make me stronger at the beginning of rallies. I’m looking to be more dominant – to get closer to the best players and hopefully win more comfortably against the lower-ranked players.

“Slovenia is always a strong competition and it will also be a good warm up for the World Team Championships. Hopefully Ross and I can do well in Slovakia and maintain our great run as a team.”