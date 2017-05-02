Budget cut fears could see boss Gavin Rose leave Dulwich Hamlet

Gavin Rose is set for crunch talks over his Dulwich Hamlet future this week – amid fears that a cut to his playing budget may see him walk away.

The South Londoners missed out on promotion to the Vanarama National South after a 2-1 defeat to Bognor Regis Town in their Ryman League Premier Division play-off final yesterday.

Rose is in his eighth season at Champion Hill, during which period they have not only won promotion and consistently challenged in their current division but also developed a number of talented youngsters who have made the jump into the Football League.

“My contract runs down in July and I haven’t signed a new one because the current owners basically want the budget cut,” Rose told the South London Press. “If feels as if that would be pretty hard for us to get any success, because our budget is quite moderate as it is.

“If it gets cut further it would mean we wouldn’t have a chance of competing or getting the club.

“I’ve not committed at the moment because I don’t want to be a disservice to myself or the football club.

“I’ll have a chat with the club this week. I want to do the best job I can for the club. We have a moderate budget but get gates that are three times more than anybody else’s.

“For me to look myself in the eye I have to give myself and the club a good chance of being successful next season – I don’t want to be going backwards from the work we have done so far.

“I’ve put my own personal security to the side because I felt I had a job to do.

“We are nowhere near some of the other budgets in this division. I don’t want to name other teams.

“Myself, Junior Kadi and Kevin James have put the club first – we wouldn’t just spend money for the sake of it.”