AFC Wimbledon season reviewed – some statistics are troubling as club need new stadium to really kick on

The last game of the season is one to savour for various reasons.

Last season, it saw the club and supporters look forward to the League Two play-offs and eventually a successful trip to Wembley where a 2-0 scoreline saw promotion secured.

After Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Oldham Athletic, the 2017-18 season has been one of consolidation. In fact there was no consolidation, since at one time, hopes were high on a good run that another play-off place could be secured.

That was not to be and there are many facts as to why this failed to happen.

The biggest was lack of goals, however, at one point during the season, AFC Wimbledon were in the leading pack goals-wise, and there have been so many goals of high standard and excitement to boot that a book could be filled.

On the other side of the coin, there have been periods in the League where goals became so hard to come by, there was a temptation for T-shirts to be produced celebrating one being scored.

This game against Oldham Athletic had 0-0 written all over it.

The side visiting has secured 17 clean sheets prior to the match, whilst the Dons had 13 to their name in league matches. Crucially Wimbledon had also failed to score in 16 games too, and had already taken part in eight 0-0 draws.

So please now add one to the above in each category to reflect the season-long record.

Frightening and truly worrying – in post-match interviews Neal Ardley addressed this very point with assembled reporters, explaining there was likely to be a complete overhaul of style of play.

Some more statistics to savour, if that is the correct word?

Ten away league games on the spin without a goal between October 23 2016 and February 18 2017.

The stunning 1-0 win at Peterborough on the 22 October saw the team sit in the play off place of sixth, playing some lovely football, when 4-0 would have been a truer reflection of the domination that day.

Two home wins against Bury, 5-0 in the FA Cup and 5-1 in the league proved the players knew what to do, and so again when travelling North a couple of weeks later to Manchester in the cup.

This FA Cup win at Curzon Ashton, from 0-3 down to see a 4-3 success, will live long in the memory. For many players that was their highlight of their season and was mentioned by many at the Player of the Year presentations on Sunday following the Oldham game. It will live long in the memory for supporters too for sheer excitement, since it is hard to beat the last 11 minutes of the game.

The bread and butter though are the league games and the final nine matches of the season has seen one game where Wimbledon have scored – the home 3-1 success over Rochdale. Eight other games have seen a zero return goal-wise with four of those nine being lost.

It is a hugely troubling statistic.

Perhaps this also accounts for supporters voting Tom Elliott as their player of the season both in the main category and Junior Dons? He also got the vote from Radio WDON too, so collected three in total.

In his speech, Elliott referenced the Curzon Ashton game where he scored two on the day. He scored a number of other crucial goals too.

Interestingly, the Oldham game was a massively entertaining match.

The first half saw Wimbledon dominate proceedings to the extent of peppering the goal with eight shots on target, adding six more in the second half. Probably more shots on target than the preceding five games combined!

The reason none went in was a stupendous performance from the on-loan keeper from Middlesbrough, Connor Ripley, who eventually secured his 18th clean sheet of the campaign; he was assisted by a defender on one occasion who kept out an Andy Barcham shot, when he wove past defenders, play a couple of neat passes with Sean Kelly inside the penalty box before dispatching the ball goalwards.

Everyone, thought it was heading in – however, a defender got back and cleared.

It would have been the goal of the season.

There were other shots and headers by Lyle Taylor, Dannie Bulman, Will Nightingale, Paul Robinson, Dom Poleon, Alfie Egan and George Francomb.

Also worthy of note is the number of academy products, who featured during the game:

Apart from Nightingale and Egan, they were joined by Toby Sibbick and Egli Kaja. The latter had a super season with Alan Reeves’ development side and was a major contributor with assists. He was soon contributing crosses into the box during his 15 minute run out.

A tidy player, who has come on in leaps and bounds, and it would be good to see him to push for a starting berth next season.

It widely known James Shea has been released and 12 clean sheets is not to be sneezed at. He will leave with head held high – a popular player, who stepped back into the team, when Ryan Clarke simply failed to perform early in the season.

The selection of Clarke was caused by a short close season after promotion at Wembley, so Ardley will have more time to select the right players to fill many roles throughout the team; he has already said that targets are in place and ready to sign.

Ardley has also said he will update supporters during May, and one player, who is going to be missed by many, whether for his attire or his sense of humour will be Dannie Bulman. Now 38, he has run every blade of grass for the team and supporters. A tremendous asset to the club and his success during his career has been brilliant to see.

As he left the field of play in the 76th minute, supporters as one stood and gave him a richly deserved standing ovation. It was fitting he was named Players’ Player of the Year. Two goals at Accrington Stanley last season during a 4-3 win will live long in the memory.

The final score of 0-0 against Oldham Athletic was disappointing and yet expected.

Ardley has learnt a lot this season, as have supporters.

A new record average attendance with full house signs up on so many occasions reinforces the need for the stadium in Plough Lane, and Erik Samuelson wrote about the subject in the programme on Sunday.

Samuelson remains confident of being within by 2019 – the supporters need this to happen as does the club. Lack of capacity is now holding the club back.

It will be interesting to see how Ardley does during the close season with his targets.

2017/8 is going to be a new adventure, and you only have to wait until the July 8 for the first pre-season friendly away to Eastleigh.