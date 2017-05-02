James Shea and Dannie Bulman released by AFC Wimbledon

Dannie Bulman and James Shea head the list of players released by AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley – with Chris Robertson, Tom Beere and David Fitzpatrick also going.

The Dons chief has spoken in recent weeks about overhauling his squad and there are contracted players who have also been told they can find new clubs.

Midfielder Bulman, 38, and keeper Shea, 25, have both made over 100 appearances since joining the club in 2014.

Ardley told the club’s official website: “Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point where finances and different things going on, mean that with a heavy heart we have to let Dannie go. This is particularly tough for the staff because Dannie is one of the players we have got particularly strong allegiances with. He has never let us down during the time he has been here.

“Dannie is one person who we are going to be really sad to lose because the place is going to be different without him. He is a great character to have around the place, but sometimes to move on and try to take the club forward, you need to make tough decisions. Dannie is going to leave – like he did from Oxford and Crawley – with a lot of best wishes from people who love what he has done for the club and I will certainly miss him.

“James did really well for us when he stepped in after Ryan Clarke moved on. After being left out, James really knuckled down and made the number one spot his own again. He has been a real team man with an attitude that is a model for all players. He has had a really solid season, but unfortunately for James I am determined to try and improve the squad all over.

“Some people may say that I am taking a risk, but it is something we have worked on now for a number of months so that we do not make the same mistakes we have in the past in this area. We are confident we can bring someone in who can take us to a new level and that is no slight on James. He has been outstanding for us and been a really good servant. James leaves as a really strong member of the AFC Wimbledon family.”

Tom Elliott is also coming out of contract and the talismanic targetman has attracted interest of other League One clubs.

“We have offered Tom a deal, but he wanted to wait until the end of the season to decide on his future and look at what direction he goes in,” said Ardley. “Obviously, we have to move on and look at other options as well, while that is going on. Tom has had an outstanding season, as well all know, and we will be delighted if he stays. That is something out of our hands though. If we move quickly that may go out of the window because Tom could decide we are the club for him. He loves it here and loves the relationship he has with the fans, but he is also quite ambitious as well. We will see where this one goes.”