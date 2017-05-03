Wimbledon Rugby Club win promotion to National 2 after big win over Ding Crusaders

Wimbledon have won promotion to National 2 after a 55-5 thumping of Ding Crusaders in their play-off on Saturday.

Nick Evans’ side had the perfect start when captain Dylan Flashman brushed aside tacklers at a lineout on halfway and sprinted down the touchline to score after two minutes. Bryan Croke duly put over the first of his five successful conversions.

With the game played almost entirely in Dings’ half it was inevitable that the South Londoners’ superiority would produce another score, this time a Croke penalty conversion.

Twenty minutes in he added a further seven points when, from a break by scrum-half Rhys Morgan, he shimmied through the opposition’s defence to run in under the posts.

Before half-time a storming run by hooker Jesse Muir yielded a ruck 15m out and three quick phases later Morgan jinked through and over the try line. Croke’s conversion made it 24-0 at half time.

Almost from the re-start a series of powerful drives put wing Dan Cheers in at the corner for try number four.

He also got the fifth, ten minutes later. Crusaders had been reduced to 14 men after a red card for a tip tackle, a superb chip by Croke found Cheers’ outstretched arms and over he went.

Entering the final quarter the score moved to 41-0 when number eight Roy Godfrey threw an outrageous dummy and raced 20m to score unopposed. Then a lapse in concentration by Wimbledon – the only blemish of the day – let Dings in for a pushover try from a lineout 10m from their line.

But the Dons soon hit back with a second try for Flashman.

The final try, just before the whistle, came after a typical weaving run by the mercurial Croke which left the defence flat-footed. The try was converted by lock Campbell Tait, his final contribution to an excellent – albeit too short –career with Wimbledon.