Charlton Athletic want Milton Keynes stopper

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is keen on a deal for Milton Keynes goalkeeper David Martin.

The South London Press was told over the weekend that the Addicks chief wants to bring in his old shotstopper – with the number one position one that is a priority position for next season.

Declan Rudd has returned to Norwich City after his season-long loan stay with Charlton ended.

And it remains to be seen if the Canaries take up a 12-month option on their player.

Romford-born Martin, 31, is out of contract.

