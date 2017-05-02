Neil Harris: Next 48 hours key for bug-hit Millwall as they face play-off crunch against Scunthorpe United

Neil Harris says the next 48 hours will determine if his Millwall side are clear of the bug which affected them on the final day of the League One season.

The Lions are in the League One play-offs and face Scunthorpe United at The Den on Thursday night in a semi-final first leg.

But Harris was forced into more changes than planned for Sunday’s 4-3 win at Bristol Rovers. Calum Butcher and Jed Wallace missed out altogether while Lee Gregory was forced off in the second half.

“We’ve done what we can to try and contain it,” said Harris. “But they are a tight-knit group who are close. We’ve done what we can, but only time will tell now. The next 48 hours – if people recover or don’t recover.

“These things happen. Stevenage had a similar issue before the weekend. We’ll have to see who makes it and who doesn’t. It might be a last-minute team selection. We’ll have to see if anyone is struck down with it on Wednesday or Thursday during the day.”

The likes of Wallace and Butcher should be over the worse effects by the time the game against the Iron swings around.

Harris said: “You’d have thought so but you have to remember their day job isn’t sat behind a desk all day or driving a vehicle. That can be mentally draining, of course it is, but you are talking about right at the top of elite sport – pushing your body to the maximum every time you go out on the pitch.

“We have to make sure everybody who goes on the pitch is in physical shape. I’ve got to be honest – out of 18 probably half were not at Bristol Rovers. We got away with one game but in the play-offs we have to be 100 per cent focused and ready for battle.”