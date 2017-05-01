Josh Magennis happy at Charlton Athletic – Championship side held interest in January window

Josh Magennis is only too aware of where he stands in the performance charts at Charlton Athletic – because manager Karl Robinson has it on display.

The hard-working Northern Ireland international has scored 10 goals in his first season in English football after signing from Kilmarnock at the start of August. Magennis has the most assists this season with seven, closely followed by Ricky Holmes and Joe Aribo on six.

“The gaffer has a mentality of competition,” said Magennis. “On a board there is a chart with the leading goalscorers and assists.

“Ricky has come back and chipped in on both of those of late. There is also the most amount of possession and tackles.

“If I’m not scoring then I’m trying to assist or have some say in a goal, just to make sure when the gaffer does his analysis afterwards that there are no question marks. To have goals or assists is a big thing for me.”

The South London Press had been told that Wigan Athletic were interested in Magennis during the January transfer window, around the time that the South London club were weighing up a move for his international team-mate Will Grigg.

“I don’t know if an attracted anything but if I have it is always flattering,” said the Addicks forward.

“I’m under contract. There is no question of leaving.

“My family are settled, my kids are settled in school and most importantly I’m enjoying my football and the club treat me fantastically. The gaffer has a trust in me. He knows I’m willing to put in a shift. I’ve always been told if you work hard enough then stuff will happen for me. I know goals will come. That isn’t me being cocky or arrogant. I always have complete confidence in my own ability.”

The striker notched a hat-trick against Bristol Rovers on January 2 but then lasted just 13 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Millwall before injuring his ankle. After a month out he then struggled with hamstring niggles.

Magennis ended a three-month spell without a goal when he rounded off a 3-0 victory over Gillingham in mid-April.

“I went off against Millwall and I’ve been in and out with injury ever since,” he said. “You want to make your substitutions when people are hitting fatigue, the last thing the manager needs is two substitutions in the first 20 minutes.

“I was out for five weeks and because I was overloading from the ankle injury I did my hamstring.

“I’ve managed to come back in and hit form. We’re unbeaten in four games and we’re looking to win the last game at home.”

Magennis is full of praise for outgoing first-team coach Richie Barker, who will become Paul Warne’s number two at Rotherham United, relegated from the Championship.

Barker, who led the line for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Rotherham United, left Milton Keynes to link up again with Robinson in December.

“Richie has been brilliant with me,” said Magennis. “He has analysed my game.

“If we play on Saturday then I’ll come in Monday and head up to the office first to see our data analysis guy Brett Shaw. He is really good. He has all our in-game clips, which is normally about 25 minutes long.

“The stuff with Richie is mostly ball-retention, getting in the box, decision-making and my runs. What he feels I need to work on then we work on it. Last week it was judging the flight of the ball, so that I always have the upper hand in terms of flick-ons from goal-kicks. He is always there to talk to, outside or inside of training.”

Charlton finished 13th after a 3-0 win over relegated Swindon Town on Sunday.

“It has been inconsistency, more than anything,” said Magennis. “It hasn’t been a good season as a team when you consider the expectations at the start of it.

“I don’t feel we have bad players. We are looked after to the nines, we get everything we need and work hard on a daily basis. When it comes together, like it did against Bolton and Scunthorpe then we are a team to be reckoned with.

“It was important that we didn’t just let this season fade away and were looking to catch the sides above us.”