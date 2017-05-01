Dulwich Hamlet lose to Bognor Regis Town in Ryman League Premier Division play-off final

Dulwich Hamlet lost 2-1 at Bognor Regis Town in their Ryman League Premier Division play-off final – Ibrahim Kargbo’s late goal proving not enough to spark a full comeback at Nyewood Lane.

The home side took the lead in the 21st minute through Jimmy Muit and went further in front just before the interval as Ollie Pearce netted.

Kargbo reduced the deficit with 13 minutes of normal time remaining but Bognor, runners-up in the normal league campaign, held on for the victory which took them into the Vanarama National South next season.

