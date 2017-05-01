Big Sam still happy with points haul from last three matches despite Palace reverse to Burnley

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce claimed his side remain in a strong position to avoid relegation despite Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

Allardyce said: “It was difficult for us on Saturday because Burnley defended very well – like we did against Chelsea and Liverpool, who have more creative talent than us. It’s easier to defend when you’re protecting a lead away from home and they’re a compact unit.

“We needed a bit of quality but just couldn’t produce it in the second-half. I don’t think we started slowly but the early goal changed the game. This was a big game for us because Burnley are in a similar position to ourselves, so whoever wins pulls further away from the relegation zone.

“Not losing the game was the most important thing so it’s a very disappointing result. However, I still would’ve taken three points from those last three games. Beating Liverpool was a huge bonus for us and softens the blow of losing this game.”

Palace lost their 11th home league match of the season and remain on 38 points with the visit of Hull City sandwiched between two away trips to Manchester for their concluding fixtures.

He added: “I think that we found life difficult in the first-half with Burnley’s energy, they play a really good game in terms of percentage football which is always very difficult to play against.

“When you go from playing a team like Tottenham who are a possession based side and allow you to sit back compared with Burnley who repeatedly get crosses into the box throughout the game that’s another difficult challenge.

“We didn’t have Mama (Sakho) so that made it harder defending crosses but we just weren’t good enough in the first-half. Our nerves were shattered after conceding the first goal early on when we looked comfortable. But the Premier League is so demanding and games can turn in a second. I don’t think we recovered until half-time but despite playing better in the second-half we didn’t deserve anything from the game.”