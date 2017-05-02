Millwall captain Tony Craig: Fans will be our 12th man against Scunthorpe United

Millwall captain Tony Craig is not worried that the decisive leg of the play-off semi-final against Scunthorpe United is away.

The Lions face Graham Alexander’s side at The Den on Thursday before going to Glanford Park on the Sunday evening with a League One showpiece at Wembley the spoils for the victor.

Because Millwall finished sixth it means they are at home first – a reverse from when they beat Bradford 12 months ago. The rule is supposed to give the higher ranked clubs an advantage.

Craig said: “People say about it, but I don’t think it matters either way. We’ll get a packed house at The Den and they will be our 12th man. We’ve got to concentrate on that game.

“They are a very strong side with some dangerous players. We’ll enjoy the occasion [beating Bristol Rovers to reach the play-offs] but when we come back in this week we will look at their strengths and weaknesses and have a gameplan come Thursday.”