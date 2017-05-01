Monday, May 1, 2017
Millwall hero Hutch – winning goal was highlight in flipping frustrating Den career

By Richard Cawley -
Shaun Hutchinson races away with Steve Morison after scoring Photo: Brian Tonks

Shaun Hutchinson has admitted his headed winner against Bristol Rovers is the highlight of his Millwall career.

And the Geordie says that the Lions will approach the League One semi-final play-off clash with Scunthorpe United later this week with no fear.

Centre-back Hutchinson played at The Memorial Stadium despite a fractured rib which had ruled him out of last weekend’s 3-0 reverse to Oxford United.

“It’s been quite hard for me missing out last week,” he said. “I was trying to train but it is a pretty painful injury. The physio was working well with me and I was painkillered up. Thankfully I managed to get through it, the adrenaline got me through it.”

“Yeah [his goal had been the best moment since signing on a free transfer in the summer]. It’s been a flipping frustrating time at Millwall with injuries. To score the winner was a real high and I can’t wait for the semi-final.”

Millwall face the Iron on home turf on Thursday before the second leg at Glanford Park on Sunday.

“If it is 0-0 at home then it is a disadvantage [to have the first game at home],” said Hutchinson. “But we fancy ourselves at home.

“A trip up North after playing today wouldn’t have been ideal. We don’t fear anyone in the play-offs. We believed in ourselves to get in and now believe we can got further as well.”

Richard Cawley
