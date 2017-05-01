Monday, May 1, 2017
Harris: Millwall captain has not played well at times – but I needed him out there for D-day against Bristol Rovers

By Richard Cawley -
Lee Gregory scores the first goal for Millwall with Tony Craig watching on Photo: Brian Tonks

Tony Craig has been praised by Millwall boss Neil Harris for his role in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Bristol Rovers – and the fact he has battled through adversity.

The Lions captain was replaced at half-time in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Oxford United, his return after missing a game due to a dead leg.

Harris said: “Tone’s had an up and down period this year, no doubt.

“By his own admissions he’s not played well at times. I threw him back in last weekend when he hadn’t trained. It was a big ask. It was harsh on Joe [Martin] but sometimes you need your captain out there.

“He pops up with a goal and the clearance off the line is brilliant. I thought him and Steve [Morison] were excellent.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

