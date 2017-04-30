Millwall boss speaks about how he got his wish in League One play-offs against Scunthorpe

Millwall boss Neil Harris says he wanted to play the first leg of the League One play-offs at The Den – with Scunthorpe United heading to South London on Thursday.

The Lions clinched their place in the knockout stage of the competition with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bristol Rovers today.

And Millwall head to Scunthorpe on Sunday evening as they look to clinch a play-off final for a second season in a row.

“We had a really good, strong performance at The Den a few weeks ago [against Scunthorpe] and they had a really good performance against us before Christmas,” said Harris. “It is two well-drilled physical teams.

“Nobody wants to play Millwall in the play-offs, with our play-off history and how good we can be in cup ties this year.

“I’m delighted to be at The Den on Thursday night first because we are playing today, Thursday and Sunday – it is going to be a quick turnaround. I think it’s important we’re at home first.

“We have to make sure we get enough rest in their legs and get everyone back fit and healthy, to pick a team I feel is the best 11 to beat Scunthorpe.”