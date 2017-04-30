Everton 0 Chelsea 3 – three more wins for the title

Chelsea took a huge three points in their pursuit of the Premier League title – hammering Everton, on their own patch 3-0 this afternoon with second-half goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and substitute Willian.

The Blues have now reopened up a seven point lead over second-place Spurs who play later this evening.

They now need just nine points for the title.

Everton have proved to be resilient and their first behalf display frustrated the west Londoners, but once the second-half got underway, their ruthless finishing was the singular difference.

One fly in the ointment was the sight of David Luiz limping off with what looked like a groin injury which could have him out for the game, next Monday against Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge.

Two minutes in and on Everton’s first attack, they rattled Thibaut’ Courtois’s right post through a left foot drive by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, David Luiz then blocked an effort from Romelu Lukaku.



Eden Hazard forced a smart save from Maarten Stekelenberg a minute later.

Hazard should have put the Blues 1-0 up on 12 minutes, when a quick counter attack saw Diego Costa send the Belgian free into the Everton penalty area. He rounded Steklenberg but with the whole goal gaping, he lashed that ball in to the side netting from an admittedly acute angle.

On 22 minutes, a poor clearance by Cesar Azpilicueta, saw the ball fall to ex-Chelsea striker Lukaku, who in one movement chested the ball under control and let fly with a speculative 20-yarder, which only just inched past Courtois’s right past.

Sixty econds later and a route one ball by Luiz saw Costa slash the ball high power Steleklenberg’s goal. An effort he should have scored from.

There were no changes at half time by either side.

A well worked corner, almost reaped dividends on 52 minutes for Chelsea when Hazard sent in a low pass to the near post four Gary Cahill, who touched it first time to in-running Victor Moses.

The wing-back’s daisy-cutter inched wide of the far post, having taken the deftest of touches by an Everton defender for a corner.

With 24 minutes left on the clock, the stalemate was finally broken when Pedro and Matic combined with a one-two. The Spain midfielder checked once to create extra space, leaving defender Phil Jagielka for dead before unleashing a venomous left-footer from 20 yards which arrowed past the desperate dive of Stekelenberg and crashed into the top of the Everton net.

David Luiz appeared to have suffered a groin injury on 70 minutes but still remained on the pitch.

But it didn’t seem to affect the Londoners who went 2-0 up on 79 minutes.

A Hazard free-kick on the left, was hit low to the near post. Stekelenberg got a touch to it but the ball fell invitingly onto Cahill’s knee and then ball zipped back across then goalline.

Luiz lasted a minute more before conceding defeat on his injury , to be replaced by Nathan Ake, Cesc Fabregas also came on to take Pedro’s place on 81 minutes.

The points were made safe with four minutes to go. Substitute Willian had the simplest of chances as he slotted home from just inside the Everton area, having been set-up by other sub Cesc Fabregas whose byline cutback created the vital space.

Teams:

Chelsea: Courtois, Alonso, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Moses, Costa, Matic, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Subs: Begivic, Fabregas, Zouma, Ake, Willian, Batshuayi, Chalobah

Everton: Stekelenburg, baines, Williams, Jagielka, Barkley, Lukaku, Ghana Gueye, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate

Subs: Robles, Kobe, Mirtallas, Barry, Lookman, Pennington, KennY

Referee: Jonathan Moss