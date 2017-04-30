Johnnie Jackson still part of Charlton boss Karl Robinson’s plans

Karl Robinson confirmed that today’s 3-0 win over Swindon will not be captain Johnnie Jackson’s last game for Charlton Athletic.

The club announced in the match programme that, as expected, Jackson – who’s made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 55 goals – will remain in SE7 as a player-coach next term.

The 34-year-old received a warm reception from fans and team-mates alike as he was substituted in the second half of the Addicks’ season finale but Robinson insisted that the London-born midfielder is not yet ready to hang up his boots.

“Jacko is still going to be an integral part of this football club,” said Robinson.

“He’ll certainly play next year, but it’s his last game as just a player. It’s certainly emotional for him when he came off. Next year he’ll be focusing on the coaching and picking the team with me. I don’t think you can do that just as a player, you have to throw yourself into it.

“He wants to manage this football club one day. For the next three to four years we need to build something here that allows him to go and do whatever he needs to do with this great club. We’re working hard behind the scenes to get so many things right and I think fans can see that.

“We played him off the strikers in the second half to try and get a goal. Me and him were laughing off the pitch because I’ve never seen Johnnie Jackson run past people. He’s all about being behind the ball and then getting in the box to nick a goal. When he got in behind (early in the second half) I was praying it went in when it came down his left hand side but he couldn’t wind it up quick enough to get something on it. He’s been and still is an amazing captain and an amazing person.

“There’s a lot of changes in the staff department but I hope people see we’re building up a little bit of momentum and a style, a way of playing. We’ve rode our luck at times with some poor finishing so we’re a long way off yet.”

The game was delayed for a few minutes in the first half as fans continued their protests against Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet by throwing balloons onto the field of play. Supporters also held a sit-in in the West Stand car park before the game and launched fake money at the directors’ box in the second half. The final whistle was greeted by a pitch invasion as fans took one last chance this term to make their feelings known about the club’s problematic owners.

Robinson said he mustn’t concentrate on what the fans do off the pitch.

“I can’t get carried away with that,” he explained.

“Everyone has what they think and have their own opinion on that. My job is purely and simply football and giving them something to cheer about away from whatever their beliefs are. They got behind the team when we needed them and hopefully they’re proud of the team today.

“I think our performances over recent weeks have been OK. The wins that we’ve got, you can see that we’ve had an air of confidence about us. There were two players that we’re trying to sign that were sat in the stands today. Hopefully they’ll be impressed and we can get some deals done in the next two weeks.

“Let’s just see what happens now. Let’s just get over today and we’ll see where we go from there.”