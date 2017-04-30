Millwall boss reveals bug swept through squad before vital win over Bristol Rovers

Millwall boss Neil Harris revealed his side had to cope with a bug sweeping through the camp both before and during Sunday’s epic 4-3 win over Bristol Rovers.

The Lions are into the League One play-offs after finishing sixth in the table.

But it needed an 85th minute header from Shaun Hutchinson to seal the victory.

Lee Gregory netted twice with Tony Craig also on target.

Harris said: “Shaun’s not trained a great deal because of his fractured rib. He’s taking painkillers to be out on the pitch.

“There were some big calls today. We had a flu bug in the camp. We lost Jed and Calum from the team at nine o’clock this morning. Jimmy was sick at half-time and last night. Aiden was sick last night. Jordan was sick last night and this morning.

“And Lee Gregory needed to come off the pitch. He had scored two goals, was on his hat-trick but couldn’t physically move. That’s team spirit.

“It wouldn’t have been excuses if we hadn’t got through, because it is over the course of the season.

“I made some changes to go with some experience. The lads have been brilliant. But I’ve got 20 senior players who have been involved regularly.

We’ll have to see how people go.

“I picked players who have been in this pressure situation before.

“We needed calm heads and for 20 minutes in the second half we didn’t play with calm heads.

“Fair play to my group, we showed our qualities today.

“There have been questions on Lee Gregory because he has not scored the goals that had been hoped – but big players produce in big moments.”