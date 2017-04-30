Bristol Rovers 3 Millwall 4 – Shaun Hutchinson the hero as Lions seal League One play-off spot

Millwall sealed their place in the League One play-offs as they came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at Bristol Rovers.

Twice the Lions enjoyed a two-goal lead but were set to be pipped by Southend as they were drawing 3-3 in the final 10 minutes of a gripping League One contest.

But Shaun Hutchinson headed an 85th-minute winner to give the South London club the win they needed to finish sixth in the table. They will face Scunthorpe United in the play-offs.

Lee Gregory and Tony Craig had given Millwall a two-goal lead before the former got his second – but Rovers twice pulled it back to where they could hand out final day heartache.

It looked to be exactly that when Billy Bodin produced a superb free-kick to level things up after the break but Hutchinson, whose first season in a Lions shirt has been disrupted by injury, popped up with the pivotal goal.

The first-half saw Millwall twice move into a two-goal lead, only for the hosts to pull themselves back into the contest.

The Lions started fast and with intent and deserved to go ahead on six minutes. Shane Ferguson’s corner was flicked into the path of Gregory, who forced the ball home.

And Rovers’ inability to defend Millwall’s near-post corner deliveries saw them fall further behind on 26 minutes. This time it was Steve Morison to hook it on and Craig was there to force in from virtually on the line.

The plan had to be for the South Londoners to reach half-time with a two-goal lead intact and leave Rovers with a major uphill task, but their advantage was halved on 33 minutes.

Ellis Harrison’s shot deflected over Jordan Archer, hit the post and former Millwall striker Jermaine Easter thumped powerfully into the net.

But Bristol’s vulnerability to the power and guile of the Millwall attack always made you think they would concede again.

Steve Morison had got plenty of joy out of Jake Salter-Clarke and outpaced the young centre-back down the right before sending in a perfect ball for Gregory to force home from seven yards out. The club’s top-scorer celebrated by cupping both ears in front of the home supporters behind the goal.

But Rovers were not done. And on 42 minutes they made it 3-2. Billy Bodin’s run into the box saw a shooting chance shut down but he laid if off for Chris Lines to send an emphatic strike beyond Archer.

The home side had the wind behind them in the second half and the pressure was unrelenting once the action restarted.

It finally paid off in the 74th minute as Billy Bodin sent a 25-yard free-kick beyond Archer, who got a hand to the strike but could not keep it out.

Moments later and substitute Fred Onyedinma was denied by a brave dive at his feet by Joe Lumley. Shaun Cummings had a shot which Lumley only parried into the air before claiming at the second attempt.

But the Lions ensured there was to be another twist in the 85th minute. Once again it was a Ferguson corner put into the right area and Hutchinson headed into the top of the net.