Bristol Rovers v Millwall: Five changes made by Lions chief

Millwall boss Neil Harris has made five changes for today’s crunch League One game against Bristol Rovers – with Jimmy Abdou, Shane Ferguson, Shaun Hutchinson, Shaun Cummings and David Worrall all starting.

The Lions know that only a victory at The Memorial Stadium will guarantee a spot in the League One play-offs. Any other result will give Southend and Rochdale a chance to overtake the South London club.

Ben Thompson, Mahlon Romeo, Jake Cooper, Jed Wallace and Aiden O’Brien are the men to make way.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, Worrall, Williams, Abdou, Ferguson, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Martin, Thompson, Onyedinma, Romeo, O’Brien, Cooper.

Bristol Rovers: Lumley, Leadbitter, Brown, Lockyer, Harrison, Lines, Easter, Moore, Bodin, Sinclair, Clarke-Salter. Subs: Mildenhall, Mansell, Clarke, Broom, James, Partington, Burn.