Charlton v Swindon team line-ups: Johnnie Jackson back for final game of the season

Club captain Johnnie Jackson will lead Charlton out for their last game of the season against Swindon.

Karl Robinson took the unusual step of announcing his starting line-up two days before the game and emphasised the importance of Jackson captaining the side as he prepares to make the permanent move to a player-coaching role from next term.

Jackson is one of three changes from the side that beat Chesterfield, with Chris Solly and Patrick Bauer also starting. Ezri Konsa, Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Joe Aribo are the ones who miss out.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Pearce, Bauer, Dasilva, Jackson (c), Crofts, Forster-Caskey, Byrne, Holmes, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Barnes, Botaka, Aribo, Ulvestad, Ahearne-Grant, Novak.