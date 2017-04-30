Sunday, April 30, 2017
Charlton v Swindon team line-ups: Johnnie Jackson back for final game of the season

By Louis Mendez -
Club captain Johnnie Jackson will lead Charlton out for their last game of the season against Swindon.

 

Karl Robinson took the unusual step of announcing his starting line-up two days before the game and emphasised the importance of Jackson captaining the side as he prepares to make the permanent move to a player-coaching role from next term.

 

Jackson is one of three changes from the side that beat Chesterfield, with Chris Solly and Patrick Bauer also starting. Ezri Konsa, Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Joe Aribo are the ones who miss out.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Pearce, Bauer, Dasilva, Jackson (c), Crofts, Forster-Caskey, Byrne, Holmes, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Barnes, Botaka, Aribo, Ulvestad, Ahearne-Grant, Novak.

Swindon: Henry, Thomas, Brophy, Iandolo, Feruz, Dabo, Colkett, Starkey, Ince, Conroy, Norris. Subs: Vigouroux, Rodgers, Gladwin, Obika, Goddard, Barry, Twine

Louis Mendez

