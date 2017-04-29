Allardyce – Referee Madley got decisions wrong but Palace deserved nothing from Burnley match

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said referee Robert Madley and his officials had an impact on the final result but accepted the Eagles deserved to lose against Burnley.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray ensured Palace remain very much in the relegation conversation with three games remaining.

Allardyce said: “We were not at it in the first-half despite starting well but their early goal made us nervous. Burnley had a free week to prepare for this game and they looked fresher than us.

“The decision by the assistant referee to flag Wilf (Zaha) when he was at least a metre onside in the first-half before he’s upended by their keeper should have been a red card. That was a big turning point along with the penalty when he was clearly fouled in the box. Jon Flanagan has caught his heel from behind and made no contact with the ball. It’s 100% a penalty, the referee might disagree but I can’t control that.

“All I could control was making my team play better in the second-half which they did, but unfortunately we gave away a stupid second goal when we were pushing for an equaliser. The referee let a lot go today with fouls in and outside the box. It was difficult to break them down once they took the lead and got 11 men behind the ball. What’s disappointing is the way we conceded the two goals, it was far too easy for the opposition.”

Palace travel to Manchester City next weekend before a crunch final home game against relegation rivals Hull City. The defeat means Eagles fans will have a close eye on Swansea and Hull’s remaining fixtures.

He added: “Three points from the previous three games is not a bad return considering we’ve faced Liverpool and Tottenham. There are no easy games in the Premier League and any team is capable of an upset.

“I can’t criticise the players at all for what they’ve achieved recently. It will be difficult to rest players against Manchester City with the injuries we have. We’ll have to defend very well again next week like we did against Liverpool and Chelsea to try and frustrate them.

“Our last game against Hull could be a very nervous afternoon. I don’t want to rely on other results but we may get some respite if Swansea lose tomorrow at Old Trafford. Mathematically, 38 points will not be enough at the moment but it has been in recent seasons.”