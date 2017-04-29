Crystal Palace can’t cross safety line as Burnley stun them at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace could not totally end their relegation fears after a shock home defeat to Burnley.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray in each half condemned the Eagles to a second consecutive defeat in the space of three days.

Palace remain on 38 points but have dropped to 16th with their remaining home fixture against Hull City wedged between two daunting trips to Manchester. The Eagles played with a high intensity in the second-half but were punished for poor defending in the opening period and were caught on the counterattack by Gray late on.

Wilfried Zaha had a late penalty appeal waved by referee Robert Madley after a heavy tackle by Jon Flanagan in the box. Zaha walked a tightrope after tussling with Flanagan throughout the game with the official failing to call fouls, booking the winger for dissent.

Luka Milivojevic lost possession in a dangerous area for the opening goal. The ball was recycled to Burnley’s left-back Stephen Ward, who flashed a cross to Barnes who buried his effort from close range after he shinned his first attempt. James Tarkowski was hit by a cigarette lighter in the celebrations, delaying the restart for a few minutes.

On a bright, sunny evening Palace started the game well and looked intent on adding more away day misery to a Burnley side who had not won an away league match before kick-off. In the fifth minute, Christian Benteke cut inside on the edge of the box and curled a right footed effort that was parried by Tom Heaton.

Palace could have been two behind when Barnes’ scuffed shot trailed in but his effort was disallowed for handball. The Eagles should have equalised late in the first-half when the ball fell to Milivojevic 10 yards from goal but he struck his effort wide with the goal gaping. Minutes later, Sam Vokes’ header was well-saved by Wayne Hennessey low to his left-hand side. The Welsh striker earlier had a glancing effort sail just over from a Matthew Lowton cross.

Palace committed men forward in the second-half, with Ward and van Aanholt overlapping at every opportunity, but despite racking up 15 corners, the Eagles’ deliveries failed to trouble the stubborn Burnley defence.

Midway through the second-half, Damien Delaney’s sweet strike on the half-volley produced a fine save from Heaton.

Loic Remy and Fraizer Campbell were introduced late on as Allardyce switched to two strikers. Zaha’s goalbound shot was blocked by Lowton’s head before van Aanholt blazed his shot over from the resultant corner.

The Eagles were then caught on the break after playing a high defensive line. George Boyd released Gray from inside the Burnley half and the substitute dispatched a low effort past Hennessey to confirm defeat on a disastrous evening for Palace.