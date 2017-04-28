Volunteer to help clean up Thamesmead’s wealth of waterways

VOLUNTEERS are being urged to help enhance Thamesmead’s unique system of canals for the community and wildlife to enjoy.

Thames21 the capital’s leading environmental charity for the waterways, is launching the second phase of its Thamesmead Canal Habitat Enhancement Project. Thamesmead has seven km of canal and five major lakes and the next phase of clean up works are to focus on the Harrow Canal in Arnott Close and Crossway Canal in Crossway Park.

The project has netted funding from Peabody housing association which owns and manages most of the land and homes in the town and more than £55,000 from Cory Environmental Trust in Britain (CETB),

The work aims to create new refuges for fish, nesting places for birds and turn the canals into havens for people to enjoy. Thames21 is also to develop partnerships with the community to ensure the long term sustainability of the waterways.

Since last November more than 60 volunteers have taken part in 15 events run by the charity which has resulted in the removal of 150 bags of litter in addition to fridges, mattresses, several bikes and scooters. The work has also included the installation of a 20 metre long floating reed bed to Harrow Canal and 107 trees to green spaces such as Southmere Park.

Jessica Becher, from Thames 21’s Canals and River Cray project, said: “The condition and maintenance of the canals was a key concern voiced by residents during a consultation when Peabody took over the management of Thamesmead in 2014. This demonstrates that these are clearly much loved spaces and that local people have a strong interest in improving and looking after their neighbouring waterways and environment.”

John Lewis Peabody’s executive director for Thamesmead, said: “Thamesmead’s 7km of canal and five major lakes make up some of the most unique aspects of Thamesmead. Our partnership clean-ups, which many residents help out with, are truly remarkable and make our waterways into ones that both wildlife and residents can enjoy.”

To register interest in future events email Jessica.becher@thames21.org.uk