Blow dry-athon at Greenwich salon to support trek challenge for Cancer Research UK

Photograph by Caroline Hughes

HAIRDRESSERS are to help raise cash for cancer sufferers by offering a day long blast of hot air to support a customer’s trek challenge.

Ego Hair and Beauty on Trafalgar Road, Greenwich Ego in Greenwich, are staging a Blowdry-athon to support the fund raising of customer Nikki Spencer who is taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Machu Picchu Trek in Peru.

For the event dubbed “hair today Peru tomorrow” the six stylists at the salon will give up their Monday off on May 8 to offer back-to-back proffesional blow dries. All cash raised will be going to the charity which funds research and care for cancer sufferers.

The salon decided to stage the Blowdry-athon after regular Ms Spencer, told stylist, Yvette Thomson, that she was taking part in the trek and was looking for ways to reach her £4,000 fund raising target.

Ms Spencer, who organises the popular Haven’t Stopped Dancing (HSDY)Yet 70s and 80s disco night for a more mature crowd, said: “ Yvette said she had always wanted to do a day of back to back blow dries for charity. She mentioned it to salon owners, Ali and Jim Matthews, who loved the idea and it kind of snowballed from there. I have been going to the salon ever since they opened 18 years ago and they are a bit like family.”

“I am overwhelmed that they are all coming in on their day off to do this. Cancer Research UK has always been a charity very close to my heart as my mum had cancer when I was in my 20s and so many friends and family have been affected over the years.”

The 56-year-old mum of two, is now walking as much as possible to prepare for the seven day challenge in September along the Salkantay Trail which is described as “an endurance test”.

The journalist and media tutor from Hither Green who did a trek for the charity in Nepal in 2000 said: “Sadly one of the people I became friends with on that trek died not long after which is one of many reasons I have always continued to fund raise for CRUK, doing the Race for Life most years with my two daughters and now giving 10% of profits from my HSDY club nights to the charity – but I felt I wanted to do more.”

Every one who has a £25 blow dry will also get a glass of prosecco and will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win GHD straighteners. Businesses on and around Trafalgar Road, including The Pelton Arms, Green Pea, Wondercrust pizza and Theatre of Wine, have also donated prizes.

Ms Spencer is also organising a fund raising quiz & disco night at Up the Creek in Creek Road in Greenwich on Saturday June 5th.

To book a place call 293 190 1901