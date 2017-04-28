Family opera Ulla’s Odyssey by Olivier Award winning company in Greenwich on Sunday

Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

Regular visitors to Greenwich Theatre will not be surprised to discover that this weekend we are presenting a high quality family show from an Olivier Award winning company. Over the past decade we have developed a reputation for discovering, nurturing and championing some of the best family theatre in the country, and the Greenwich Children’s Theatre Festival is now an important and anticipated event in London’s annual cultural calendar.

However, those visitors may well be surprised to find out that the family show on offer this Sunday is an opera – the specially written family opera ULLA’S ODYSSEY from the highly acclaimed OperaUpClose.

The show follows fourteen year old Ulla as she attempts to become the youngest person to sail the world single-handedly. Setting sail in her trusty boat ‘The Homer’, with only her cat Binnacle to keep her company, she attempts to navigate the high sea, but all is not plain sailing as our heroine encounters mythical creatures and obstacles on her journey. Inspired by Homer’s Odyssey this story is brought right up to date, with obstacles to her journey including Cy-ops, a one-eyed, over-zealous robotic customs official who mistakes her cat for smuggled contraband, and Sylla, a dangerous sea creature whose body and mind have been horribly twisted by radioactive rubbish dumped into the ocean.

This new opera is an enchanting nautical fantasy by New Zealand composer Anthony Young and Canadian librettist Leanna Brodie and was the winner of both OperaUpClose’s Flourish opera writing award and Opera Factory’s composition competition. The production is directed by OperaUpClose’s Associate Director, Valentina Ceschi and features five singers, two instrumentalists, four musical instruments and one puppet cat.

Opera is one of those art forms that often alienates audiences before they have even seen it, with people choosing not to try it out, or not being able to afford it. The show’s producer, Dominic Haddock said “There are logistical barriers like price and geography (there are only two full-time opera companies in this country and they are both in London), and there’s also the perception that ‘I won’t understand it’ and that ‘it’s long and it’s boring’. Those are the kinds of barriers we want to overcome.”

Dominic has a particular view of the way to revitalise opera for mainstream audiences. “Where I think it’s gone wrong in the last few hundred years is making the music more important and not really caring what they’re saying or how they are acting it. We think we need to redress that balance.”

To attract children to opera early and prevent some of those ideas that it is a high-brow or difficult medium, the company are also welcoming families to two pre-show workshops, completely free to those seeing the performance. The interactive workshops designed for 7-11 year olds will focus on various aspects of opera, such as how different musical instruments change the mood, how opera singers use their voices, how the design helps the story and how opera can illuminate issues like pollution, migration and global responsibility.

At Greenwich Theatre we have always aimed to make theatre as accessible as possible, keeping ticket prices in line with the cinema whenever we can. Added to that, with tickets cheap enough for audiences to take an exciting risk on something new, I have always wanted Greenwich to be a place where people try out new ideas, both on-stage and off-stage. A new family opera, sung in English, with pre-show workshops to introduce children to opera is just one way of achieving that. I certainly didn’t have the opportunity to see an opera when I was a child, or even to really understand what it was, so we are delighted to be able to offer just that opportunity for children in Greenwich this weekend.