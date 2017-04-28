Lewisham’s Model Market feast of food, booze and grooves back this weekend

A former indoor market has been transformed for the fourth year running to offer a feast of street food, drinks and dancing.

Street Feast at the Model Market at Lewisham Shopping Centre is launching its summer season tonight. The hugely popular venue, which is to once again pop-up in the long-term unused market space, has proved to be a much-needed attraction in the town.

This year it is to offer 10 micro diners and five bars, and two new traders – Tacos del Rey and Japanese soul food stall Nanban, run by Masterchef winner Tim Anderson. Lewisham favourites are also returning, including Mama’s Jerk, Mother Flipper, SE Cakery, Up in My Grill, Mother Clucker, You Douhnut, Petare and INK. And for the drinks people can choose from the Rotary Bar, Can Hatch, Rum Shack, Winyl and the Lewisham Highline.

Adrian Luckie, from Mama’s Jerk, said: “We can’t wait to return to our Model Market home this summer. As Lewisham locals, we used to eat there 20 years ago back when it was a local food market – so being part of the site, cooking for residents and newcomers means a lot to us. We can’t wait to add our Jamaican Jerk flavours to all the other fantastic food and drink on offer and be a part Lewisham’s cool vibes.”

Manuel Leal-Andrades, from Mother Flipper, said: “We are back for our third year and it feels like coming home. We love our customers – South-east London locals and those that travel especially to eat with us. The diversity of this site is amazing, every age and background you could think of all enjoying the old school charm of the market together. It’s like a family here and we can’t wait for the reunion to begin.”

Tim Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to bring Nanban to Model Market. It’s such an amazing selection of traders, with great booze and great vibes. Also I live in Lewisham so I’m stoked to contribute to the local food scene.”

Fellow new vendor, Will Leigh, from Tacos del Rey, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our brand new taco spot. It’s such an incredible, vibrant, interesting venue and we hope our food reflects that.”

Model Market veteran Maria Ridley, from SE Cakery, said: “I can’t believe this is the fourth year – the time has flown by. It’s by far the best party South of the river.”

l The Model Market is to open every Friday and Monday from 5pm until 1am. Entry is free before 7pm and £3 per person thereafter. Visitors are reminded to take cash for the food stalls.