A council opposition leader is to fight to win the Eltham seat for the Tories.

Councillor Matt Hartley has been selected as the Conservatives candidate for Eltham for the General Election on June 8th. The seat has been held for Labour since 1997 by Clive Efford who was returned with a majority of just 2,693 at the last election in 2015.

Cllr Hartley who represents the Coldharbour and New Eltham ward also serves as the leader of the opposition on Greenwich council. The 31-year-old, who was selected just days after running the London Marathon for the first time also volunteers for a credit union in the area.

Last year he campaigned to Leave the European Union but is now backing Prime Minister Theresa’s Brexit negoitiations.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to be selected – and look forward to making my case to residents in the weeks ahead. I will campaign tirelessly for our small businesses, to improve school standards and our NHS – and will be the champion that long-suffering Eltham commuters need.

“As well as a chance for change locally, this election is crucial for the future of our country. Every vote that Eltham residents cast for me on June 8th will strengthen Theresa May’s hand in the Brexit negotiations. I look forward to speaking to as many residents as possible in the next 6 weeks to make the case for the strong and stable leadership we need.”