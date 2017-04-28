Ellie Reeves to fight for Lewisham West and Penge seat for Labour

AN EMPLOYMENT rights lawyer who grew up in Lewisham has been selected to fight for the seat of a retiring MP at the snap election.

Ellie Reeves has been chosen by the Labour Party as its prospective parliamentary candidate to represent Lewisham West and Penge. The move follows Jim Dowd’s announcement he is to step down after 25 years representing the seat for Labour for which he was returned to with a majority of 12,714 in 2015.

Ms Reeves grew up in the borough and attended Adamsrill Primary School in Sydenham and Cator Park Secondary School (now Harris Academy Bromley). The employment rights lawyer is a the vice chair of the London Labour Party. She still lives in Lewisham and is married to John Cryer the chair of the parliamentary Labour Party.

She said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Lewisham West and Penge. This is where I grew up and I have lived here for most of my life. I am now bringing up my own family here and am proud to call it my home.

“I am the local candidate with national experience. For over a decade I have worked as an employment rights lawyer – representing people day in day out. I want to put that experience into practice as a MP.”

“It is vital that we reverse the damage this Tory government has inflicted. School funding is being slashed while class sizes soar. Living standards have still not recovered for any but the richest in society yet they have had their taxes cut while working families pick up the bill.

“We are also stuck in the middle of the worst housing crisis in generations because the Tories have failed to build the homes our families need, at a cost they can afford.

Wclcoming the selection decision councillor Alan Hall, the former constituency chair said: “I have known Ellie for many years. She will be a breath of fresh air as a strong local advocate and campaigner. I look forward to working with her and joining her campaigning across Bellingham and Lewisham West & Penge over the coming weeks to ensure that we have a Labour MP to represent us.”