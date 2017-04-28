73-year-old graduate Juliana presented with degree by Greenwich business college

A GREENWICH college honored its oldest known degree student at a graduation event.

GSM formerly known as Greenwich School of Management recognised the achievements of more than 600 graduates at a ceremony held at the Barbican Centre in the City.

Those honoured included 73 year old Juliana Ashiedu who was awarded with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Business Management with Human Resource Management. The other more mature students from the college, which has a campus at Meridian House in Royal Hill Greenwich, included Mary Akahara and Christopher Ademola Soyinka, 64, who received his BSc degree award in Oil and Gas Management.

BSc Oil and Gas Management graduate Gina Maranca, who died in February 2016, was recognised posthumously. The student was instrumental in establishing the college’s Oil and Gas Society and promoting its Energy Futures Week.

The ceremony was opened by Professor Simon Payne, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Plymouth. MBA alumna and senior clinician Mary Clarke CBE received the title of Honorary Doctor of Health for her exceptional commitment to the health sector