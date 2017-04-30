The single mum breaking new ground for women engineers

Single mum Marissa Francis wanted to get her hands dirty.

The 24-year-old from Catford wanted to build things.

“I just love everything about engineering,” she said.

“The creativity and science behind getting things to work is amazing. People don’t realise how much effort goes into what looks so simple from the outside.”

So as a teenager she chose engineering as a GCSE option, then an A level, then did a university course in mechanical engineering – and now she is one of the country’s top apprentices “I wanted to get hands-on experience but there was a lot of pressure to go to uni and it was difficult to get advice,” she said. “No one seemed to know where to start.”

But actually getting a hard hat on and doing some work seemed to get further and further away. And she had a four-year-old daughter to look after.

“I finished the first year at uni, but it just felt wrong to be sitting in a lecture hall when I really wanted to be learning on the job,” she said. “So I took a risk and left.”

She dumped the degree and found a company to work for.

Then her mother died at the end of last year.

With the help of her firm, ABM UK, she has been able to get through the toughest times – and she has now won an award for the best apprentice in the country in her industry.

She was presented with her gong at the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London in front of the great and the good from the facilities management industry.

She said: “I’m so happy to have received this award – it’s a really proud moment, and has given me so much confidence, and it’s shown me that all the hard work has been worth it. I really hope that I will inspire other youngsters to pursue a career in engineering, particularly young women.

“I would love to see more female apprentices in the future going down the same path as me.

“I lost my mother at the end of last year, and have been juggling work life and my apprenticeship with bringing up my four-year-old daughter; but my focus has always remained on succeeding and being the best that I can be.

“I can’t thank those around me at ABM UK enough for not only encouraging me, but for supporting me when times were tough. They’ve always believed in my abilities. I’m really excited for what’s next.

“My journey here has been far from smooth – struggling to find the apprenticeship, juggling work and my daughter, and losing my mum.

“It’s a bit of a juggle, and when my girl is sick or something, it can be difficult. My mum used to help me a lot, but she things have got a little bit more difficult since she passed away.

“People are sometimes surprised a young woman would be so passionate about traditionally male-dominated job. But I feel like I’m exactly where I want to be.

“If I look back, I’d say my biggest achievement is that I’ve managed to get to the end of my apprenticeship. People weren’t sure I’d be able to handle everything but I’ve done it.

“An apprentice needs to be openminded and be able to listen. You must be confident enough to ask questions and to understand the process from end to end. You also need to be very motivated.

“Rolling up my sleeves and getting my hands dirty is everything I thought it would be.”

Andy Donnell, group managing director of ABM UK, said: “Everyone at the company is incredibly proud of Marissa’s outstanding achievement – winning this award is testament to her drive, commitment and hard work, and I have no doubt that it will help her to achieve her dreams of becoming a successful engineer.”