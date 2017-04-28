Top school put into special measures after inspectors dubbed it “inadequate” in every category

One of South London’s most prestigious schools has been placed in “special measures”.

Bacon’s College in Rotherhithe was founded 314 years ago but this is the first time it has been placed in special measures.

Ofsted inspectors concluded after a visit on February 1-2 that: “There are too many weaknesses across the school. Teaching is inadequate. It is not challenging enough.”

An action plan has already been implemented to make sure it comes out of special measures as soon as possible.

The school, which is run by the Diocese of Southwark, has now appointed two vice principals, one of whom will focus on improving standards across the board.

But the report is a blow to a 1,071-pupil mixed-gender school which was classed as “good” in every category in its last inspection, in 2013.

It must now come up with an “improvement plan” and “statement of action” by May 12.

This time it has been dubbed “inadequate” for ? leadership effectiveness ? teacher quality ? personal development ? pupil results ? study programmes for GCSEs, A levels and BTECs.

The report said: “Leaders and governors have not ensured that safeguarding is effective in the main school or sixth form. Pre-employment checks are not completed in line with statutory requirements. This puts pupils’ welfare at risk.

“The quality of education has declined significantly since the last inspection. Progress in humanities and modern foreign languages has been well below national averages for far too long.

“Pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities, those from white British backgrounds and the most able pupils significantly underachieve over time.

“The systems to monitor pupils’ progress are not effective.

“Leaders do not have accurate and quick access to information for them to check the progress of different groups of pupils.

“Leaders have not ensured staff have the skills and knowledge to improve the teaching. Activities used by teachers do not routinely suit pupils’ different needs and starting points. Consequently, too many groups of pupils make weak progress.”

The report also criticises the governors for not questioning staff enough.

It said: “The governing body has not ensured that additional funding for special educational needs, pupil premium and Year 7 catch-up is making enough difference to the learning of the pupils it is meant to support.

“Governors do not provide sufficient challenge to school leaders.

“They have been too reliant and accepting of information provided by school leaders.”

But the report also said: “Leaders in the sixth form have a secure understanding of the sixth form’s strengths and weaknesses. Students speak highly of the guidance they receive in the sixth form.

“They are well informed about their career options before the sixth form. This continues during Years 12 and 13. Leaders have ensured that most students complete their study programmes.

“Teachers have good subject knowledge, and a secure understanding of the assessment and exam requirements. There were several examples of effective teaching in the sixth form, where students were using the technical language of their subject.

“Students benefit from a wide range of activities to complement their studies.

“Those who volunteer to train as peer mediators have a strong impact on mediation across the school.

“A high proportion of students move on to university, including to the Russell Group of universities. Students also understand the value of apprenticeship routes and, as a result, a small number of students are accepted on to apprenticeship programmes.

“Pupils are typically polite and friendly. They have a welcoming attitude. They are respectful to each other and tolerant of each other’s differences.

“A member of staff visits pupils who attend off-site education to monitor their progress. The provision used is matched to pupils’ needs and is helping to improve their attitudes and attendance.

“The school’s peer mediation scheme works well.

“It is made up of a large group of trained sixth-form students who work with pupils in the lower year groups to help them resolve any differences. Pupils who spoke to inspectors often mentioned the success of the scheme.

“Pupils benefit from a wide range of careers advice and guidance.

“Schemes of work about the world of work from Year 7 onwards, a mixture of one-to-one meetings, careers fairs and work experience, all combine to ensure that pupils have a broad range of effective careers guidance.

“Sixth-form students feel well prepared for life in the sixth form.

“Parents who responded to Parent View, Ofsted’s online questionnaire, were positive that their child was safe and well looked after when in school.

“Parents whose children started at the school after the start of Year 7 were particularly positive.

“This was because staff were supportive in helping their children to settle into school life and in making friendships.

“In the sixth form, teachers use their subject knowledge well in questioning students and to generate powerful discussions.

“The use of assessment in the sixth form is effective in preparing students for their final examinations.”

A letter to parents from headteacher Chris Mallaband, chairman of governors Eugene O’Keefe and chairwoman of trustees Caroline Donne said: “The result is disappointing for all the college community and we will all be working very hard to ensure the college rapidly improves.

“The following strengths were highlighted: * good teaching in the sixth form * the high numbers progressing to university * the emotional wellbeing of students is secure * academic standards in some subjects, for example art and design, are high * bullying is rare * parents are positive about the college * students are polite, wellmannered and welcoming.

“There are clearly serious issues and we would like to reassure you steps are already in place to address them.

“The leadership arrangements for the college have been under review and will be strengthened as a result.

“We would also like to reassure you about the issues of safeguarding that the report raises.

These relate to checks on staff before taking up employment at the college.

“We can assure you these checks are now complete for all staff and there is no member of staff where the appropriate checks have not been made.”

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Southwark said: “This is clearly disappointing news but the staff and go governors of the College will work together to ensure that the all necessary steps are taken to improve the performance of the school.

“There are areas, of strength in the school which have also been highlighted.

“A new principal, Chris Mallaband, was appointed in September 2015 and he has already been working with the staff and governors to seek to improve standards in the schools.

“He will now be joined by two new vice principals one of whom will help to lead the work in improving teaching at the College.

“Some of the issues identified have already begun to be addressed and the school has produced an action plan to ensure that all areas will see a rapid improvement in standards.

“The college is being supported by the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education and will be working with colleagues in other schools to help address some of the issues raised in the report.

“Parents of existing and prospective pupils have been invited to meetings to discuss the way forward.”

The school has a two-tier governance structure, with a board of governors and above them, trustees who appoint the head and sign off the annual accounts.

Sir Simon Hughes, who is deputy chairman of the school’s trustees said managerial changes at the school had been delayed by an internal disciplinary matter which was not resolved until last summer.

He said: “From the reports, it is clear there has been a failure of leadership in the college and the governors.

“We were disappointed by last summer’s results, and the school was not alerted about how poor they were – they were the worst for a long time.

“The trustees felt blind-sided by the results, because we do not have responsibility for governance. It was bad.

“It should not have happened and it was unacceptable.

“But we swung into action immediately to get a grip of the situation and believe we will get a very good college out of it in the quickest possible time.”

The school’s former pupils include EastEnders stars Blake Harrison and Madeline Duggan, late Big Brother contestant Jade Goody and sports stars David Haye and Ben Watson.

It is now set to choose an academy federation to join this summer, with five vying for the honour.

Sir Simon said: “We need to join an academy trust which reflects our Christian ethos and are determined to have made a decision on that by the end of July.

“One option might be to link up with a leading London university; another might be with a leading London livery company specialising in education.”