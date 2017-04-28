The Palace Gardener celebrate the launch of their newly refurbished garden centre

The Palace Gardener has celebrated the launch of their newly refurbished garden centre which is located on Fulham Palace Road, Fulham,The grand opening was held yesterday Thursday 27th April at 5pm, where customers were offered a 10 per cent discount across all products.The Glasshouse Café was incredible in providing an array of delicious canapés and bubbly for all guests

BMW Mini Park Lane displayed an impressive showcase of their new Countryman range in the nursery

Local artist Saskia Skoric exhibited her finger painted oil landscapes and hosted complimentary children’s workshops including seed bombs and family flower crown workshop

Despite the chilly April showers outside there was a warm buzz inside amongst the shoppers and a great opportunity to meet with the Landscaping team to discuss all gardening needs and aspirations.

The Palace Gardener will be hosting workshops on a bi-monthly basis

To keep update visit website for more details www.palacegardener.com or call 02070996006.