London Marathon plans for “Truly Global yet Uniquely Local” half marathon running event

ORGANISERS of the London Marathon have unveiled plans for The Big Half to give more people the chance to enjoy the experience of running through the capital.

The event with the slogan “Truly Global yet Uniquely Local” run is to be a mass classic 13.1 mile half marathon distance starting at Tower Bridge and finishing in Greenwich. The plans for the first event on Sunday March 4 next year also includes The Little Half for youngsters to run a 2.1 mile route from Southwark Park to finishing line at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

There is also to be The Big Relay, exclusively for community groups from the four host boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Southwark, Lewisham and Greenwich, with distances ranging from one mile to five miles The event is to culminate in the The Big Festival in Greenwich with a huge range of food music and entertainments for all to enjoy.

Billed at being more than a race the event aims to show how sport and the community can get together to inspire social change, create social cohesion and improve health and wellbeing. In addition to show casing the world’s best athletes it is also aiming to be a street party of epic proportions bringing together the capital’s diverse population.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The Big Half has the potential to become one of the most remarkable days in our sporting calendar. And putting local people at the heart of a world-class running event is a masterstroke. Sport has the power to change people’s lives, and we hope The Big Half will become an annual event that can help inspire tens of thousands of Londoners to get involved in sport and in their local communities.”

Hugh Brasher director, The Big Half, said: “If you were inspired by Sunday’s London Marathon, this is your chance to get involved in an event like no other. Sport can be an incredible way of joining people together and getting communities to interact together. We are creating an event that is unique, that is fun, that people will want to come back to year after year. The Big Half is a celebration of community and life.”

A total of 7,500 places are reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Southwark, Lewisham and Greenwich who will be able to get entries at just £10 each through their local schools, faith institutions, sports groups and other community groups. Apply to community.entries@thebighalf.co.uk

General entries for The Big Half open on Friday (28)

Contact www.thebighalf.co.uk