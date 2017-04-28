Friday, April 28, 2017
Cops appeal after stabbing in Dulwich Park

Cops appeal after stabbing in Dulwich Park

By Shuz Azam -
0
22
Processed 03-08-15 - Week 32 - Police car

Detectives in Southwark are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed.

Police were called at 1.03 on Thursday,  to reports of a stabbing at Dulwich Park, Dulwich.

A 31-year-old-man was found at the scene with a stab wound to his head.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The man was taken to a South London hospital where his condition is described as critical.

His next of kin have been informed. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 10ins, wearing dark clothing.

He made off from the scene on a pedal cycle in the direction of Forest Hill Road.

There have been no arrests at this time. Enquires continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact online at crimestoppers.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Cops appeal after stabbing in Dulwich Park