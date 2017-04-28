Cops appeal after stabbing in Dulwich Park

Detectives in Southwark are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed.

Police were called at 1.03 on Thursday, to reports of a stabbing at Dulwich Park, Dulwich.

A 31-year-old-man was found at the scene with a stab wound to his head.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The man was taken to a South London hospital where his condition is described as critical.

His next of kin have been informed. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 10ins, wearing dark clothing.

He made off from the scene on a pedal cycle in the direction of Forest Hill Road.

There have been no arrests at this time. Enquires continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact online at crimestoppers.co.uk