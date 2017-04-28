Charlton boss Karl Robinson admits Lee Bowyer in his thoughts to replace outgoing coaches

Karl Robinson has admitted that former Charlton midfielder Lee Bowyer could be handed a full-time role after Richie Barker and Simon Clark’s exits from the club.

First-team coach Barker will leave after Sunday’s home game against Swindon Town and will become Paul Warne’s number two at Rotherham United.

Clark, who has not been on first-team duty in recent months under Robinson, will also step down from the same position.

Bowyer was brought in earlier this year to work with the club’s midfielders and was handed the title of assistant first-team coach. Club captain Johnnie Jackson will also increase his coaching next season.

“We’ve got Lee Bowyer and I’d like to think there is a conversation to be had with him to see if we can make it happen,” said Robinson. “A new of eventualities could materialise.

“I’ve got to make sure I get it right for this football club.

“What surprises me with Lee is his attention to detail and his mentality on the training ground. His ability to speak to a group and motivate a group. You just hear Jake [Forster-Caskey] mention how hard he is working with Lee, it is something he really buys into.

“I’m very impressed. He will be a very good coach and manager.

“I’ve worked with Richie for a while now. He felt going to Rotherham was an opportunity. It’s a club he loves and it’s a decision he made. We have to move forward. It’s exciting in some ways because I get someone new to work alongside.

“But it is also a disappointing time because I’ll miss the support Richie has given me. There have been many assistants of mine who have left and been successful – I always believe that is a positive spin on me and my staff that they are wanted by other people. If they aren’t then we’re not doing a good job.”