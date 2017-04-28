Allardyce happy with Crystal Palace squad depth despite centre-back injuries causing a headache

With the news this morning that Mamadou Sakho could potentially return to the Eagles squad before the end of the season after scan results from the injury he suffered against Spurs showed just bruising and strains to his ligament rather than a rupture, Palace boss Sam Allardyce can breathe a little easier as his first injury crisis in SE25 eased slightly.

Since Allardyce took over from Alan Pardew, he has tactically, or through injuries and even loan deals, had to change his centre-backs repeatedly.

Just three times has he had the same centre-back pairing or back-three for the full 90 minutes in consecutive games; three at the back (Tomkins, Dann and Damien Delaney) against Bournemouth away and Sunderland at home, Tomkins and Sakho for Stoke away, Middlesbrough at home, West Bromwich Albion away and Watford at home and then Mamadou Sakho and Martin Kelly for Southampton away, and the Arsenal and Leicester games.

Even though mathematically his side are not safe from relegation yet, Allardyce will be relieved that this current injury crisis has happened so late in the season.

The present crisis first saw Scott Dann off injured in the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea after replacing James Tomkins, then Tomkins, returning from injury himself, was on the end of a bad challenge from Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic in the 2-1 Palace win at Anfield which will see the former West Ham player miss the rest of the season.

Ahead of the Burnley evening fixture tomorrow, Allardyce was hoping that the injury to Sakho was third-time unlucky for his side and there would be no more injuries to his squad as he steers them to safety.

“I hope, and we will keep our fingers crossed, that we can’t be devastated enough to get another injury in that department, can we?” said Allardyce to the South London Press in his pre-match media conference ahead of Hull.

“Yet you never know in this contact game,” he continued. “Everything was going so well, and then all of a sudden it all started at Chelsea with Scott Dann, then the outrageous tackle at Liverpool that James, who’d only just come back from injury, received, and they’re all quite substantially bad injuries.

“Normally, you expect that one of those three injuries might be 10 days to two weeks and you’d be OK but it looks like all three of them are quite extensive.”

With three of the clubs’ five recognised central defenders in the treatment room currently, Allardyce has turned to Martin Kelly, playing in his preferred position and Damien Delaney, who has already made well over 20 appearances this season. But what then if one of these two fell foul of the centre back injury curse?

Joel Ward played for Portsmouth as a centre back and even Zeki Fryers too – he made his Manchester United debut in the position, alongside Michael Carrick. Joe Ledley too could fill in plus academy prospects like Michael Phillips, who has been on the bench this season and Ben Wynter too.

“We would then, yes,” said Allardyce to the South London Press as to whether he would consider putting an academy central defender on the bench. “If anything else happened though, I’d probably have to end up with a back three to cover that problem.

“I haven’t [been able to keep an eye on the academy],” he continued. “I only see academy players when we bring them into the club – a day or two before a match day when they join in with my tactical training session and I look at them there.

“The size of the squad means that we don’t need to look at academy players at this moment in time when we’re in such a delicate position, but we’re leaving the likes of Joe Ledley and Chung Yong-Lee not even on the bench at the moment so the strength and depth of the squad is pretty big, but in the centre back position we’ve got a problem.”