The Chelsea Gardener in Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, has celebrated the launch of its new modern conservatory in partnership with David Salisbury and Grant’s Blinds. The grand opening was held yesterday, when customers were offered a 10 per cent discount. Canapes and drinks were served in the evening at the Glasshouse Cafe.
Local artist Saskia Skoric exhibited her finger painted oil landscapes and hosted complimentary children’s workshops including seed bombs and family flower crown workshop.
Chelsea Garderner celebrates launch of its new conservatory
The Chelsea Gardener in Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, has celebrated the launch of its new modern conservatory in partnership with David Salisbury and Grant’s Blinds. The grand opening was held yesterday, when customers were offered a 10 per cent discount. Canapes and drinks were served in the evening at the Glasshouse Cafe.