Garden Bridge hanging in the balance after London Mayor’s decision

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has effectively pulled the plug on the Garden Bridge project across the Thames, meaning the £37million already spent will have been wasted.

He has refused to give the scheme the financial guarantees it needs for construction to begin, amid fears taxpayers might end up footing the bill for any funding shortfall – which currently stands at £70m.

Khan said he was “simply not prepared” to put taxpayers’ money further at risk over the proposed pedestrian Thames crossing – after pledging that no more public cash should be spent on the project.

His decision follows three weeks after he asked Labour MP Margaret Hodge to investigate whether the bridge still represented value for public money. Her critical report on April 7 recommended it be scrapped to avoid wasting any more public funds.

The Thomas Heatherwick-designed bridge, with 270 trees and intended to run from Temple on the north side of the Thames to the South Bank, was devised by actress and campaigner Joanna Lumley and backed by foreign secretary and his predecessor Boris Johnson and then-chancellor George Osborne.

But it has still not secured the necessary land use agreements despite three years of talks – and the planning permissions given by Lambeth and Westminster councils expire in December.

Khan has now written to the Garden Bridge Trust, the charity leading the much-delayed project, saying his decision was because of the shortfall, and the lack of progress on the agreements.

“The funding gap is now at over £70m and it appears unlikely that the trust will succeed in raising the private funds required for the project,” Khan said.

“I am simply not prepared to risk a situation where the taxpayer has to step in and contribute significant additional amounts to ensure the project is completed.

“The conclusion I have reached is that Dame Margaret was right to conclude that the project progressing would expose the London taxpayer to additional financial risk, both with regard to the bridge’s construction and its maintenance.

“I have been clear that this should not be allowed to happen. Accordingly, the Greater London Authority is unable to provide Mayoral guarantees for this project.

“I regret that the significant expenditure of public funds and effort from both public bodies and the Garden Bridge Trust has not led to a situation where I can provide the guarantees requested.”

Its planning permissions include the guarantee that its future operational and maintenance costs be met from mayoral funds, if the trust is unable to meet them through its commercial and fundraising activities – and it is this which he has withdrawn. Lambeth and Westminster would be unlikely to allow the scheme to start construction without any financial guarantees it would be completed.

Johnson and Osborne committed £60m of public money to the scheme, with the rest to be raised from sponsorship donations. But agreements could not be made with organisations such as Coin Street Community Builders (CSCB), which owns land on the south side of the Thames where the bridge would have ended.

CSCB chief executive Iain Tuckett said: “Coin Street Community Builders has always said that decisions on how public money is allocated and whether the Garden Bridge should go ahead should be made by the relevant public authorities. Sadiq Khan inherited a situation where a large amount of public money had already been invested in this scheme and we understand the reluctance to see that money wasted. However we welcome the Mayor’s decision to end uncertainty and ensure that further time and money is not expended.”

Hodge said what had started as a project estimated to cost £60m was likely to end up costing more than £200m, with £37.4m of public funds already spent without any building work having taken place.

She also found that the Garden Bridge Trust had lost major donors and secured only £69m in private pledges, leaving a gap of at least £70m, with no new pledges obtained since August 2016.

Khan said this money had already been spent before the agreements had been signed. In his letter to Lord Mervyn Davies, the Labour life peer and former government minister who chairs the trust, he added: “It is concerning that a huge amount of effort and expenditure has been expended on other aspects of the project when there is a real possibility that agreement will not be reached before the expiry of planning permission, or at all.

“Pledged funds being lower than two years ago strongly suggests that support for the project is not robust enough to generate the required funds.”

He said there was “material uncertainty as to whether the trust can properly regard itself as a going concern”.

He criticised the trust’s plan to start construction before all private funds were in place, saying this could leave London with “a partially built bridge which would either require completion or demolition” at public expense.

He had been elected as a supporter of the bridge but had since changed his mind: “It does not seem reasonable to me to believe that all these obstacles can be overcome.”

The trust accused Dame Margaret of ignoring information in her review.

Trust chairman Lord Davies said it had been one-sided and full of errors.

A statement on the trust’s website said: “The Trust has always ensured that we had the necessary resources to meet our obligations and that there were exit points throughout.

one of our most loyal supporters, who has underwritten our operational costs, is anonymous and wishes to remain so indefinitely.

“The Trust questions Dame Margaret’s decision to focus almost entirely on speaking to known opponents of the project. She did not meet with any of the project’s supporters nor did she meet with any of the project’s funders who support the project. In addition, she failed to explain that planning permission has been obtained, through democratic process, from both Lambeth and Westminster Councils.”

Lord Davies added following Dame Margaret’s report: “It is a shame that Dame Margaret has shown disregard for the facts and been selective in her use of evidence to support her own opinions. The Trustees’ focus remains on the future of the bridge, and the great benefits it will bring to Londoners and visitors alike. That future is now in the hands of the Mayor. Our message to him is that this report, with its many errors and ill-informed opinions, is no basis upon which to take decisions about a project that has been through the complex democratic processes by which decisions on development are made in this city.”