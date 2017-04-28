Dulwich Hamlet 4 Enfield 2 – next up a Ryman Premier play-off final against Bognor Regis

Despite never having achieved promotion via the play-offs – with four failed attempts in the last six seasons – Dulwich manager Gavin Rose insists his side are looking forward to Monday’s Ryman League Premier Division play-off final at Bognor Regis Town.

Hamlet saw off Enfield at Champion Hill in front of a bumper 2,517 crowd after Ibra Sekajja set them on their way with a hat-trick inside the opening 31 minutes.

Rose says his side are undaunted by the club’s recent history.

“If you think about it that way, it’s always going to be the same,” said the Dulwich boss. “We’ve been relatively successful as a club getting to that stage, now we need to change history and go and win a final in the play-offs. We want to make history rather than thinking about what’s happened in the past.

“The character of the players is a factor. Over the years we’ve been really good and been in a position where we should have won the league and slipped away. But this group have come from behind and showed strength of character. They’ve got the mental strength and I’m hoping we can draw on that on Monday.”

The hosts should have been home and hosed after Sekajja’s early fireworks, with the on-form forward played in by strike partner Gavin Tomlin and slipping his marker to coolly fire through Town keeper Nathan McDonald’s legs with just 47 seconds on the clock.

Although Dulwich had a scare when goalkeeper Preston Edwards made a hash of a routine stop by almost fumbling the ball in, Sekajja made it 2-0 moments later at the other end, glancing home a header off the left-hand post after Tomlin’s corner from the left was driven back into the six-yard box from Matt Drage out on the right.

When Sekajja made it 3-0 within a minute with the pick of his goals, sending a sublime lob over the stranded McDonald after intercepting a stray pass in the final third, that should have been that, but complacency set in and Enfield hit back with a vengeance.

“Mentally for the players it’s tough,” said Rose. “You’re 3-0 up and with the emotion and the crowd you start to get a bit carried away. It’s human nature. What we wanted was to get in at half time without losing a goal, slow them down a bit and get some perspective back into everything. But unfortunately they got the goal and it gave them something to fight for.”

The goal in question came from Billy Crook in the 38th minute, the midfielder advancing onto the ball after his corner on the left was half-cleared back to him and hitting a low shot which deflected off Dulwich forward Ashley Carew to beat Edwards at his near post.

And it wasn’t just the players who were involved in a battle as scuffles erupted among fans in the club’s smaller stand before stewards got the situation under control.

The visitors had the bit between their teeth with Harold Joseph blazing over 48 seconds into the second half and Scott Shulton forcing a stop from Edwards after a poor ball from Dulwich defender Michael Chambers.

At the other end, Tomlin sent Sekajja through on goal again with a slide-rule pass that split the central defenders but this time McDonald kept his legs together to save well.

Centre-back Drage sent an effort swerving the wrong side of the post in the 61st minute and Dulwich regained their three-goal cushion four minutes later, Ibrahim Kargbo showing a lovely touch before picking out Tomlin who played a one-two with Sekajja before shooting past an exposed McDonald.

As time ticked down, Rose felt comfortable enough to replace Sekajja and Kargbo, with Monday in mind, although Edwards supplied a save-of-the-season contender seven minutes from time, brilliantly thrusting out his right hand to deny Enfield substitute Dernell Wynter. The visitors were not to be denied though, and Harry Ottaway rifled in a second for Enfield less than a minute later.

Despite that late flurry, Dulwich had enough to see the game out to set up Monday’s clash against familiar foes Bognor.

“They were unfortunate not to go up,” added Rose. “But we’ve started to hit form at the right time. It will be a tough game but an enjoyable one as well. [Winning] would mean everything. This is our fourth season in this league. We missed out on the play-offs in our first season in this division by a point. We got to the play-offs in another two seasons and then again now. We just need to get over the line so we can pit our wits against National South teams.

“The supporters have seen a team battle for them throughout the season and get to this stage and hopefully we can put some smiles on their faces and get over the line.”