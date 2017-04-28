CARD promise “different” protest for Charlton’s final game of season against Swindon Town

Charlton fans will stage a final protest of the season at Sunday’s home game against Swindon Town.

Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) are asking supporters to arrive at 11am for the midday kick-off, meeting by the big Charlton badge at the rear of the North Stand.

Voice of the Valley fanzine editor Rick Everitt, also a CARD member, says Swindon’s relegation to League Two at the weekend opens up the possibility of ramping up plans.

“Last season when Burnley came to The Valley they were promoted but were looking to win the title – we were keen to respect that and the position of the other clubs,” said Everitt.

“The fact it’s a dead game changes the context, perhaps we don’t have to worry too much about whether the atmosphere and if things are going on in the stadium affect the result.

“We’re keen to keep what we’re doing under wraps, but we have got significant plans for the day. It will be a bit different from the things we have done before.”