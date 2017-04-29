Millwall defender: I’m more nervous for Anthony Joshua world title fight than Lions’ day of destiny

Millwall can be dealt a knockout blow in the play-off pursuit on Sunday – but ice-cool Byron Webster is more worried about Anthony Joshua’s world title fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

If the Lions do not win on the final day of the season at Bristol Rovers then it will allow Southend United or Rochdale to pip them for the sixth and final play-off spot.

It is set to be a test of nerves as the League One season goes down to the wire for the three promotion-chasers.

But Webster said: “I’m chilled. I’m more nervous for AJ to win the fight. That’s what I’m disappointed about – with the game being on Sunday I won’t be able to watch it. But we’ve got a job to do.

“If we don’t win on Sunday we have not missed out just because of that. It’s throughout the whole season – we’ve dropped points here, there and everywhere. At the end of the year, you deserve to be where you are.

“People say about offside goals or ones that shouldn’t have counted but we have had our luck, as will every other team.”

Millwall head to the Gas looking to make amends for a shock 3-0 home reverse to Oxford United last time out.

“It hasn’t gone smoothly for us – a lot of players have learned a lot,” said Webster. “I mean both the young lads and the experienced ones.

“But it is still in our hands. None of us want to off early. It might be positive to get an extra few weeks on holiday but then sitting on the beach, or wherever the lads are going, it is going to be horrible sitting and watching Fleetwood, Scunthorpe or whoever it is in the final. You want to see Millwall there.

“Don’t get me wrong – it benefits us as players getting into the Championship. It benefits the club as well. We all want to be promoted. We all want to do well for this club.

“It is still in our hands. We’re still smiling, still enjoying it.”