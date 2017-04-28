Tooting & Mitcham boss confident title-winners can do well in Ryman Premier Division

Tooting & Mitcham United manager Frank Wilson says Ryman One South

rivals Corinthian-Casuals’ exploits this season will provide

inspiration for his side as they prepare for life back in the Premier

Division next season.

The Terrors secured a return to the Isthmian League’s top flight on

the final day of the season on Saturday by keeping at bay their hosts,

second-placed Dorking Wanderers, who needed a five-goal victory to

overhaul Tooting’s goal difference advantage.

And Wilson said Surbiton side Corinthians’ ability to finish in the

play-offs despite severe budget constraints offers an example to his

players for next season.

“Corinthian-Casuals this year have successfully made the play-offs on

what most people consider to be no budget,” said Wilson. “I’m only

using that as an example but they finished in the play-offs last

season and only missed out due to a points penalty that they were

deducted.

“Two years in a row they’ve made the play-offs with no budget so I

can’t really comment on what resources we need, but if we could

improve [the budget], it’s a bonus.”

And Wilson added, if budgetary constraints can be overcome, the sky’s

the limit for Tooting’s ambition as they return to the Premier

Division five years after being relegated from it.

“I don’t know if I can make a comment on where we’d like to finish,”

he said. “We want to do as well as we possibly can. We’ve shown this

season that we’re capable of winning this division so why can’t we

replicate that in the division above?”

Tooting were unable to avoid ending their 105-point campaign on a

defeat thanks to Giuseppe Sole’s close-range strike in the 71st minute

but Wilson said his initial disappointment after Chace O’Neill and

Sandy Cunningham – twice each – and Claudio Hoban went close and Mike

Dixon hit the bar late on, quickly faded upon realising his team were

champions.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” said the Tooting boss as the chanting from

the club’s raucous Black-and-White Army continued. “I’m extremely

happy for everybody involved. It’s been a real tense couple of weeks

trying to get over the finishing line and it hasn’t been easy for

anybody in any game.

“It’s been a lot of hard effort from a lot of different people and I’m

grateful we’ve got so much backing and so much support to do the job

that we do.”

The Terrors boss said planning for next season had necessarily already

begun, despite the club not knowing which division they would be in

next season, and said he would look to bring in new signings and could

already confirm one departure from his title-winning squad.

“Not to be too pre-emptive but we have to start doing that for

whatever the process looks like, whether we’re [in One South] or in

the Ryman Premier,” said the title-winning manager.

“[There have been] conversations with players about what next season

looks like, internal conversations between the staff discussing roles

and responsibilities for next year and we couldn’t make forward plans

in terms of what division we were going to play in but a lot of other

hard work needed to be gone into.

“As things stand, every single player that’s currently signed and in

the squad is looking to stay on with the exception of Ashley Robinson,

who played his last game [at Westhumble] because he is moving to the

north of England.

“Everybody else is with us at the moment but obviously we’re going to

have to have conversations with the whole squad and we’re going to

look at bringing players in and we’re going to have to look at making

key decisions about what our own players look like next season.”

Wilson said he expected to open discussions with Tooting chairman

Steve Adkins this week about next season’s budget and said he was

confident of backing, regardless of any financial constraints.

“He [Adkins] gave me this opportunity, my first job in first-team

management,” added Wilson after lifting the title. “I can only be

grateful to Steve on days like this. Although we’ve worked hard

collectively, this is what the rewards are and Steve backs me and my

coaching staff.”