Marcus Hook column on Surrey star Zafar Ansari’s decision to quit cricket

In some ways Zafar Ansari’s decision to retire from cricket with immediate effect came as a shock, but in other ways it didn’t. For someone so gifted, there must be an array of life options open to him.

Not only is Zaf an outstanding pianist, he also has Double First in Politics, Philosophy and Sociology from Cambridge University and a Master’s Degree in History.

In his statement, released on Wednesday, the 25-year-old said: “I have always maintained that cricket was just one part of my life and that I have other ambitions I want to fulfil. I am now exploring another career, potentially in law and, to achieve this, I have to begin the process now.”

Alec Stewart added: “To retire at such a young age when his cricket career was progressing very nicely, earning a Test debut against Bangladesh last winter, proves that he has given great thought in deciding to walk away from the game.”

Many considered him a future Surrey captain, but in my dealings with him (and I hope he doesn’t take this the wrong way if he reads this) Zaf was too polite, too much of a gentleman.

But that’s not to say he didn’t have a steely side on the pitch, particularly when frustrated bowlers tried to get under his skin. Not once did ever see them succeed. Zaf would simply pat the pitch with his bat, touch the top of each pad and ready himself for the next delivery.

Whatever he decides to do, I wish him every success. Thanks for the memories, mate.

This week the County Championship makes way for the Royal London One-Day Cup and Surrey will no doubt be hoping it will be a case of third time lucky, having reached the final in each of the last two years.

The Oval outfit go into the month-long break from four-day cricket heading Division One of the Specsavers County Championship. With Somerset and Glamorgan first up in the Royal London – two sides that are already licking their wounds – Surrey would also appear to have a great opportunity to get their 50-over campaign off to a bang.