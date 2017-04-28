Lions player would need to train today or tomorrow to be in contention for Bristol Rovers match

Millwall boss Neil Harris says Shaun Hutchinson is closing on a return to fitness – but would ideally need to train today to come into contention for the final League One game of the normal season at Bristol Rovers on Sunday.

The centre-back has cracked ribs and sat out the 3-0 loss to Oxford United.

Only a win will guarantee the Lions a place in the play-offs.

“It would be nice to have Hutch back,” said Harris. “He is edging closer all the time.

“Realistically for him to have an opportunity to be in the 18 he needs to be training Friday, certainly Saturday morning.

“He’s got a cracked rib and it’s about the pain. Every time he plants his feet on the floor it shudders through his body.

“He’s a strong boy who has missed a lot of football this year. He was gutted to come off at Fleetwood. It took a long time for him to get back in the team and he didn’t want to come out of it.

“We’ve got a few knocks and niggles. I’d love to have 20 players out on the training pitch on Friday, all available. But how often that happens in a season? I can’t remember that being the case this year.”