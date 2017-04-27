Thursday, April 27, 2017
Millwall boss knew starting 11 for Bristol Rovers – before Oxford game had finished

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris says he knew the Millwall team he will name for Sunday’s play-off crunch at Bristol Rovers before last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Oxford United had ended.

The Lions have to win at The Memorial Stadium to eliminate any doubt about losing sixth spot in the table to either Southend United or Rochdale.

When asked if he already had in his head his starting line-up, Harris said: “Yeah, I pretty much knew my team at half past four on Saturday afternoon.

“It is a test of character for my players. Individually and collectively, what have they got in a high-pressure situation? Clearly this is the most important game of the season. This is a defining moment in our season. We’ve had some big ones but this is make or break.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

