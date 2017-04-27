Millwall boss knew starting 11 for Bristol Rovers – before Oxford game had finished

Neil Harris says he knew the Millwall team he will name for Sunday’s play-off crunch at Bristol Rovers before last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Oxford United had ended.

The Lions have to win at The Memorial Stadium to eliminate any doubt about losing sixth spot in the table to either Southend United or Rochdale.

When asked if he already had in his head his starting line-up, Harris said: “Yeah, I pretty much knew my team at half past four on Saturday afternoon.

“It is a test of character for my players. Individually and collectively, what have they got in a high-pressure situation? Clearly this is the most important game of the season. This is a defining moment in our season. We’ve had some big ones but this is make or break.”