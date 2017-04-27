Man arrested near Parliament on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism

A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 2.22pm, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation.

The man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command.

The man, aged in his late twenties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. Knives have been recovered from him.

He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a South London police station.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat.