Thursday, April 27, 2017
200 workspaces to be created above Lewisham Shopping Centre by global company

200 workspaces to be created above Lewisham Shopping Centre by global company

By Mandy Little -
0
18

 

A GLOBAL workspace company is to create more than 200 flexible business units above a shopping centre

Plans for a business centre for three floors above Lewisham Shopping Centre in Romer House have been announced by Regus as part of its UK expansion.

The centre with a floor space of 12,800 sq ft, due to open in the summer, is to feature more than 200 workstations and offer a range of facilities including co-working space, virtual office services and meeting rooms. The units promise to be ideal for small businesses and start ups in addition to being suitable for satellite offices for international companies establishing in the area.

Richard Morris the UK chief executive of Regus, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first Lewisham location. The area is undergoing significant regeneration and is fast establishing itself as a thriving business destination with a particularly strong micro business community.

“The area offers excellent value and a prime spot for firms of all sizes looking for a well-connected base outside of central London, so we see it as a natural fit for our flexible workspace offering.”

www.regus.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
200 workspaces to be created above Lewisham Shopping Centre by global company